CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more.

Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference Center. Guests can stroll through the dazzling designer rooms by Richeson Properties and Interiors, LLC., which will feature cozy and beautiful holiday décor and furniture to inspire ideas for every gathering space in your home. Attendees will hear the festive sound of old-fashioned carols from the LeafFilter Entertainment Stage and get to share their holiday wishes with Santa Claus.

An unparalleled holiday shopping experience, the show will offer attendees a wealth of gift options and a variety of holiday ornaments, wreaths, stockings and trimmings. Visit the website to see full list of vendors in the interactive vendor listing plus what’s new, deals and more!

With the theme of “Winter Wonderland,” this year’s show will feature an enchanted entrance full of sparkling snowflakes and frosty décor galore that will make attendees feel like they’re walking in a real-life winter wonderland, transporting you to a land of holiday elegance and whimsy. Capture festive photo memories with loved ones along the snow-lined Belgard Covered Bridge.

Attendees can also take in the model train exhibits at the show or check out the talented work of skilled crafters and artisans from around the country showcasing not-to be-found anywhere else treasures to gift or enjoy. All the nice (and naughty) boys and girls can take their holiday wishes to St. Nick himself. Proceeds from photos with Santa benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children. A variety of local wines and tasty food items including piping hot strudel, melt-in-your-mouth cookies, fudge and so much more will also be available at the show.

The Southern Christmas Show will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On-site parking is $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card. Tickets purchased at the door cost $16 for adults and $7 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free with a paying adult. Adult tickets can be purchased online on the show’s website for $14 through Nov. 9 and $16 after. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $13.50 with a VIC card through Nov. 20. Group tickets are available for groups of 20 people or more for $13.00 per person (advance only).