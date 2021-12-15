Local Boy Scout goes beyond badge to make sure other kids have toys this Christmas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local Boy Scout is going the extra mile to make sure other children in Eastern North Carolina have toys to play with this holiday season.

Daniel Mills said it all started last year when he wanted to do something nice for others when he went to the National Youth Leadership Training for Scouting.

This year, he is collecting stuffed animals and toys for foster kids in the ENC area and fuzzy socks for nursing home residents in Greenville. There are collection boxes throughout the city of Greenville where people can drop off items. There are boxes at Panera Bread by Publix, Starbucks at Stanton Square and Uptown, Krispy Kreme, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries and Ferguson Enterprise on Memorial Drive.

You can drop any toys and socks at any of the locations mentioned above during the times they are open. The last day to drop off toys are December 21st.

On Saturday Daniel and his troop will be dropping off the fuzzy socks and singing Christmas songs to McGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center at 10:30 a.m.

“We only have enough socks for one nursing home and that the older people should not be forgotten,” said Daniel’s mother, Kim Mills. “They were the people who cared for us and our community at one time, so we need to be there for them.”