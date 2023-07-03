BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) – American flags will be flown across the nation on Tuesday. Those with the East Carolina Council for Boy Scouts of America said there are certain rules regarding what can and cannot be done with the flag.

The United States Federal Flag Code lists rules of how to care for and display the Star-Spangled Banner. Scouts at Camp Boddie said they want to share the code with the community, so everyone can enjoy the flag.

“Part of the U.S. Flag Code is that they always want the flag to be visible so that it can be enjoyed by everybody. So, a lot of places with flag poles, they put it up in the morning and take it down at night before it gets dark,” First Class Scout Max Hotze said.

For those who wish to fly the flag in the dark, Hotze said a light must be placed on it.

Respecting the country means respecting the flag, he added.

“Don’t fly it when it’s in bad condition, like ripped, don’t fly it in terrible weather where it could get messed up and when putting it up and down, make sure it doesn’t touch the ground,” Hotze said.

Respect for the flag means knowing when to retire it, Hotze said.

“If it touches the ground, then you are supposed to retire it formally. If you’re not capable of doing it yourself, you need to bring it, a lot of scouts have donation boxes,” Hotze said.

You should also know how to retire it, Scouts said.

“They should retire it respectfully either by doing by ceremony which is putting it in a fire pit respectfully and dropping it in there or burying them in a case,” said First Class Scout Aiden Dawson.

Flag folding is one of the first skills Scouts learn.

“Learning to fold it definitely was trial and error. I did make a few mistakes at first, but once you get the hang of it, it’s really important to know how to fold it properly,” Scout Molly Dellinger said. “I think it is important for everyone to know how to fold it and fold it properly.”

For more information about the Federal Flag Code, click here.