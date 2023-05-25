GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Memorial Day this weekend, several ceremonies and celebrations will be taking place now and down the road around Eastern North Carolina.

— The Pitt County American Legion Post 39 is partnering with The City of Greenville for its Memorial Day service. The ceremony will be at 11 am on Monday at Town Common.

— Jacksonville’s Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Observance on Monday at the Lejeune Memorial Gardens behind the Eagle Globe and Anchor.

— New Bern is honoring The United States and its veterans by holding its annual Scout Flag Placing Ceremony along with the annual Elks Flag Day Celebration.

— The Wayne County Veterans and Patriots Coalition will hold two events. One is Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at the American Legion Wayne Post 11, located at 2973 US Hwy. 117 South in Goldsboro. The other is Monday at the Wayne County Veterans Memorial at 239 E. Walnut St. in downtown Goldsboro.

— Oriental will host its Memorial Day Observance on Monday at the Pamlico County Courthouse in Bayboro. The event will start at 10 am. The Pamlico County Veterans Council and the Disabled American Veterans are hosting.

— The Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines, Boy Scouts of America of the Southern District and New Bern Young Marines are sponsoring the Scout Flag Placing Ceremony. It will be held Saturday at 9 am. Small American flags will be available to place on graves at the end of the program.

— The annual Elks Flag Day Ceremony will be on June 14, at the Gazebo in Union Point Park in New Bern. The celebration will start at 11 am and will have the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band from MCAS Cherry Point performing.

The community is welcome to attend each of these events.