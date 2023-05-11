GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local retailers are busy preparing for what is expected to be another busy Mother’s Day.

It’s estimated that consumers across the country will spend more than $35 billion for Mother’s Day this year. Owners and workers at flower shops in Eastern North Carolina who spoke to WNCT said they have prepared for thousands of orders. They expect the rush to start Friday.

“So far, made for pick-ups and everything, we’ve got probably between 200 and 300 and usually the largest day is Friday and Saturday as far as calling, ordering, or wanting them delivered that day,” said Jessica Shore, Wildflower Florist owner.

Businesses say to place orders sooner rather than later.