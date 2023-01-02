JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know the saying “New Year, New Me” and with that comes an influx of people signing up for gym memberships to improve their overall health.

9OYS spoke with two local fitness centers about how they’ve been preparing for the busy time, and gyms like Onslow Fitness say they’re ready for the business.

“New Year’s resolutions are a big thing for us, this is like a Super Bowl for us,” said Executive Director at Onslow Fitness, Scott Gerold.

Here are the most popular New Year’s Resolutions in 2023

By January 2, they’d already had 10 new people sign up for memberships. They said they have been preparing for this for months.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

“Getting our team members on board, onboarding them, making sure that they go through rigorous amounts of training to make sure that they’re given the best experience possible,” said Gerold.

Across town at Velo Fitness Studio, owner Elissa Faith Dyal said they’ve also seen more people come in.

“We did all the hiring, got some new coaches, and we’re adding personal training as well to just get all the needs and to connect to people as much as we can,” said Dyal.

Both businesses also say they’re taking precautions too as COVID-19 and flu cases continue to rise.

Click here for more information about Onslow Fitness and here for more information about Velo Fitness Studio.