GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Beacon of Light Ministries fed those in need on Saturday to help them feel loved and supported during the holidays.

The ministry’s mission is to provide healing for people who are in a place of brokenness and to share the love of God in doing so.

The organization has been touching lives across the world, even as far as Africa. On Saturday, they came to Dream Park to give back to Greenville in hopes of reaching those who feel low during the holidays.

“I just love doing feedings and just really reaching out to those who are less fortunate or the homeless,” said Jamie Harper, an ordained evangelist.

Beacon of Light Ministries (Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

“Those that don’t have a home and just be able to instill hope in them. Because when we get so low sometimes we feel like we don’t have any hope.”

Harper has a drive to help people and give back any time she can, especially during the holidays, she feels the need to do so more than ever. Her ministries are still growing, and she has big plans to one day open transitional homes for people coming out of prison who don’t know where to go. Her goal is to continue touching lives and doing it with multiple ministries.

“I just came up with Beacon of Light, which is my ministry, and my aim is again to be a light in the community,” she said.

“Not only that if you notice, it’s ministries. I didn’t say ministry. I said ministries because there’s more that’s going to come out of Beacon of Light.”

If you want to learn more about the organization or how to donate, head to Jamie Harper’s Facebook page to get connected.