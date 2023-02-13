ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — As we all know, Valentine’s Day is Tuesday and wine is flying off the shelves.

Duplin Winery, located in Rose Hill, has had a surplus in business. Their sweet wines, including the new Muscadine Moscato, are having the highest sales. Many of their red and blush wines are on sale in honor of the holiday.

The winery reported the past weekend was busy with people celebrating early, resulting in the bistro being completely booked. Their specials Valentine’s dinner is also sold out.

“[The] past two weeks, we’ve been actually shipping a lot of gift baskets, full of wine and gourmet foods. People say 12 bottles of wine are better than 12 roses,” said Morgan Jackson, general manager of Duplin Winery.

Jackson added they hope business stays steady following the holiday as they have a lot of upcoming events for the store.