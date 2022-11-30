GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Founded in Greenville, The Great Toy Take Away is the only toy donation organization that accepts gently used toys along with new ones.

“I’m glad that we are helping more people than we used to, giving more kids Christmas,” said Bailey Bliven, founder of The Great Toy Take Away.

This year will be their ninth year accepting donations and collecting toys for children in need. Last year, they distributed to more than 500 families. Volunteers with The Great Toy Take Away say that there are still two more storage units that need to be filled up and that they could still use help from the community.

“You know, it’s a great way to clean out your kids’ closets and their toys and, you know, be able to give them to other families that need them instead of just throwing them away,” said Jenna Hardee, one of the volunteers.

Toy donation locations include: