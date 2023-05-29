GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The last Monday of May is observed each year as Memorial Day. There were ceremonies held all over Eastern North Carolina to mark the day and what it means.

Greenville

The main message was to remember and honor the more than one million Americans who have lost their lives while serving our country. Man of those who gave their all were from places like Greenville and around ENC.

— Erin Jenkins

New Bern

The Craven County Veterans Council held its ceremony honoring our service men and women on Monday morning.

The New Bern National Cemetery welcomed hundreds of people to honor those who serve or have served our country. Speakers paid a thank you to fallen servicemen and women for their sacrifice to our country. It also acknowledged prisoners of war and missing in action veterans.

— Abigail Velez

Jacksonville

The City of Jacksonville also honored Memorial Day with observances at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.

The military order of the Purple Heart Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 led the ceremony to honor the service men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

— Claire Curry

Missing Man Table

The Chick-fil-A in New Bern is honoring soldiers in light of Memorial Day with their Missing Man Table.

The table is made to commemorate the fallen, missing and imprisoned U.S. military men and women with an empty table setting.

— Abigail Velez