GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There will be a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Monday at River Park North.

The MLK Day of Service at River Park North is open for all ages. People are welcome to come help maintain the trails. It includes removing debris, trash and trail maintenance. Organizers ask that you bring work gloves, water and long pants.

Volunteers that work for at least an hour will receive coupons for free admission to The Walter L. Stasavich Science and Nature Center in Greenville. For additional information call 252-329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.