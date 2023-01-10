GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This Monday at 10 am, the Young Women of Promise, Inc., in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners, Inc., will have its 13th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday celebration.

Dr. Nay Malloy will deliver the keynote address for the event and Sandra Bruton Fisher, who is also a creditor’s rights paralegal with the law firm of Ward and Smith, P.A, will be singing at the event. It will also feature the awarding of the President’s Volunteer Service Award to multiple people.

The event will be located at 1012 Dickinson Avenue in Greenville. For more information, click here.