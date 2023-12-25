GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Some say there’s no place like home for the holidays but these moviegoers on Christmas will beg to differ.

While people traditionally decorate their Christmas trees with popcorn, moviegoers on Christmas are deciding to grab theirs while enjoying their favorite movies. AMC Fire Tower 12 in Greenville hosted many residents ready to check out some new movie debuts.

Naarah Outlaw was among the many who wanted to spend quality time with family. She spent it with her granddaughter.

“This is gonna be our last experience of the 2023 year so it was exciting to do something with her that she would really enjoy,” she said.

“We’re going to see “Migration” and just to get to spend that time with her. So we were excited to get together and spend that time, especially when I told her, she was happy to be able to come with me and I’m glad to spend that time with her, especially during Christmas.”

Movie theaters have one of their busiest times of the year on Christmas. Some say they find the same comfort at the theaters as they would at home.

Moviegoers had the chance to check out “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” “Wonka” and “Migration,” just to name a few. Regardless of how busy the holidays get, moviegoers were able to get away and enjoy time with family.