CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Whether Valentine’s Day is sweet or sour for you, you could have a little fun with some animals in Caswell County to celebrate the day.

The Animal Park at the Conservators Center wants to help share the love…or hate… It depends on your mood.

You can purchase a Valentine for your favorite animal over at Animal Park to enjoy! For either $1 or $5, you can send a special message to an APCC animal of your choice! There are 70 animals who call APCC home to choose from, and the Valentines will be added to a special enrichment box in animal habitats.

Sullivan (Courtesy of APCC) Sweetness (Courtesy of APCC)

However, if you’re feeling a little more surly, you can still sponsor a special treat for a deserving critter. You can purchase a rat to be given to an animal at APCC as a special treat. A large rat is $8 and an extra-large rat is $10 and you can “name” your rat in honor of your ex or, as the Conservation Center says, “any other rat in your life.”

Share the loathe by going in on a box of rats with your friends! Every fourth rat you buy is free.

These Valentine’s treats will be given out to the animals the weekend of February 11-12, so you can come visit them and watch them enjoy all their special treats during a Wild Heart tour. Tour guests will receive a special valentine too (probably not a rat), so guests feel the love.

If you’re unable to visit during Valentine’s weekend, follow the APCC on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook and you could still have a chance to spot your valentine.