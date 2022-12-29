NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Here in Eastern North Carolina, businesses are gearing up for their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

People throughout Craven County are looking forward to ringing in the new year, stopping in their favorite shops and restaurants downtown.

“It’s one of the busiest times of our year,” said Maureen Hill, manager for Blackbeard’s Triple Play. “Anywhere you go in this area, we’ll have live music, entertainment, drinks, food, we’ll have all of that.”

One local restaurant is expanding its space to meet the needs of those celebrating the new year. They are also offering specials on food and drinks, while people enjoy some live music. Hill said they’ll be doing their best to have their workers behind the bar on the holiday

“We will be as fully staffed as we’re able,” said Hill.

Another is staying open later to allow people to come in and sip, shop, and enjoy.

“We usually close at eight, but I think we’re gonna be open till nine because of all the festivities downtown,” said bartender and retailer at Surf Wind and Fire, Phil Donahue.

They are expecting a large turnout of customers.

“It should be a lot of people coming downtown for New Year’s Eve, they get the bands and the food trucks everything going on downtown. So it’s, it’s a lot of fun,” he added.

Two travelers who spoke to WNCT said they’re excited to explore what all New Bern has to offer.

“We’ll probably get dinner. I’m not positive where yet there’s a lot of good places and just get a few maybe presents for her parents from a few stores,” said Ben Simon.

“Come back more. It’s a beautiful town. And it’s been a lovely trip,” said Fiona Glenn.

Many of the businesses we spoke with are eager to celebrate with the rest of the community.