New Bern, Kinston bringing the Polar Express to ENC starting this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – New Bern and Kinston are making their very own Polar Express.

To increase the number of riders during the holiday season, New Bern and Kinston have converted their everyday trolley into a Christmas Wonderland. Carolee Taylor, Marketing Director at McCarthy Court of New Bern said the city’s version began three years ago.

“The Polar Express is actually re-enacted on our trolley. It is an imaginary journey to the North Pole from New Bern to Sugar Plum City (Canterbury in Trent Woods) and ending in New Bern at Santa’s House on Middle Street,” Taylor said.

People who attend the events in New Bern and Kinston will be greeted by an engineer, conductor and an elf. Upon boarding, the children will be given a ticket marked “Believe” followed by the conductor punching their ticket. During the journey, everyone will sing Christmas carols and watch excerpts from the movie “The Polar Express.”

If you plan to go to the Polar Express in New Bern it ends on December 23. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kinston’s Polar Express is this Friday at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.