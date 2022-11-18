NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are here and the New Bern Police Department will be doing its part once again to make sure you have a happy and safe holiday.

The department will begin its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Nov. 25. It’s a special deployment of officers to provide specific patrol in heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Task force operations will begin the day after Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Day, officials said.

The hours of deployment of officers will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors, which may affect the special operation. The task force will be comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and others working in an undercover capacity to proactively monitor targeted areas for opportunistic crimes.

The New Bern Police Department offers these safety tips:

Plan your shopping routes wisely.

Try to purchase expensive items such as electronics or very large items on your last stop so that you can avoid driving around with the items visible in your car.

Do not leave valuables in your car – secure them in your trunk.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

Always lock your vehicle.

Do not leave your vehicle running while unattended.

Carry a limited number of credit cards and cash.

Report any suspicious activity to the police.

Do not buy more than you can carry. Plan ahead by taking a friend with you or ask a store employee to help you carry your packages to the car.

If you are shopping with children, make a plan to meet back in a specific location in case you are separated from each other.

If you see any suspicious activity, you can call the New Bern Police Department or text a tip to 87411 with the keyword NBPDTIP.