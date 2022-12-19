GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out your party hats and glasses with the new year on them!

On Dec. 31, the City of Greenville will host a New Years’ Eve Celebration at Town Common. The event will have The Dickins Band playing throughout the evening.

There will be a photo booth and food trucks as well. The night will cap with fireworks while the Emerald Drop Countdown starts.

The event will run from 9 pm to midnight and be held at 105 E 1st St. in Greenville.

