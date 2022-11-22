NEW BERN, N.C. — Local nonprofits will gather together this GivingTuesday, November 29, as the New Bern Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Council, the New Bern Giv3 Committee, and Curtis Media present the 3rd Annual “Carry it Forward: A GivingTuesday Event.”

The event will take place from 3 – 6 p.m. at Union Point Park, beginning with an opening ceremony led by community leaders.

Nonprofits representing all areas of service will greet attendees and provide information at separate stations around the circle drive at Union Point Park. Guests are encouraged to make charitable contributions or show support for their favorite organizations in the donation walk/drive-thru. Presenting sponsor Curtis Media will be providing the entertainment with a remote broadcast of Beach, Boogie, and Blues radio.

“We are thrilled to once again offer this unique GivingTuesday Event for all nonprofits to gather in one location and celebrate a day of giving with our donors, volunteers, and community,” New Bern Giv3 Committee Leader Erin Langley said. “All of these nonprofit organizations deserve a day of celebration and recognition for the work they do and services they provide to our community. We encourage everyone to come by and say hello, learn about these great organizations, and show support!”

For more information about the upcoming event, please visit the New Bern Giv3 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/newberngivingtuesday.