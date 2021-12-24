NORAD keeping busy with annual tradition of tracking Santa’s progress on Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Technology has come a long way. However, when it comes to Santa Claus, some things never change.

This year marks 66 straight that the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking the progress of Santa Claus. Many years ago, we had to rely on our local meteorologist to show us where Santa is (and he always seemed to be nearby when we tuned in at 11).

Technology later allowed us to use the telephone to track Santa’s progress. Children can still do that by calling 1-877-HI-NORAD. Santa has free roaming so he doesn’t have to worry about extra charges to his cell phone bill.

You can also track Santa’s progress this way. Below is a live update on where Santa has been and where he’s going. So check back often because he’s made his list, checked it twice and is now delivering the presents.

NORAD also has an app you can download for your phone to track the jolly ole elf. The app has a countdown, mobile games, Christmas music and more. Check out Google Play and the Apple Store for more information.