SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s already been a busy day in Surf City with many launching their boats. Officials want people to practice safety as the days get closer to the July 4th holiday.

“We went out (Tuesday), went out (Wednesday) and debating on whether we go out on the third for the firework show or if it’d be a little too dangerous,” said boater Christopher Riley.

First and foremost, officials warn boaters to never drink and drive any vehicle, whether it’s a car, jet ski or boat.

“One of the things that we see a lot of times when we do see a significant boating accident, typically, you know, alcohol is involved with that, whether it’s directly or indirectly,” said Allen Wilson, chief of the Surf City Fire Department.

That includes keeping children in a life jacket at all times when on the water and having one on hand for every person on board.

“I always pack an extra four to five orange vests, just in case we have to bring on somebody from another boat that didn’t have them,” Riley said. “So I’d rather have more than not enough.”

Officials also say it’s important to have a float plan to keep your family and friends informed.

“Let them know where you’re going, how long you’re planning to be out. And when you plan to be back,” Wilson said.

You’re also encouraged to double-check that everything works before hitting the water.

“They leave the dock and then they … then they find out they don’t have enough gas or maybe their battery’s dead or their motor won’t start,” Wilson said.

Because, as Wilson and others say, safety is not only important for yourself but also for the passengers on board.

“You don’t want to put them at risk. You don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable. Always want to have them have their safety as your first priority,” boater Samuel Underwood said.