GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Operation Santa Claus is an annual toy drive put on by Greenville Fire/Rescue that brings the holiday spirit to hundreds of children in Pitt County.

This was the 34th annual toy drive. Social workers and counselors from Pitt County Schools showed up to Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 6 on Thursday to pick up toys for their students and families who need a helping hand this Christmas.

Greenville Fire/Rescue officials said this is just one of the ways they give back to their community.

“The size and scope of this event shows the amount of love and caring and devotion to the community that Greenville and Pitt County has, so I couldn’t be more proud to be here and to represent,” said Greenville Fire/Rescue Chief Carson Sanders.

Greenville Fire/Rescue partnered with the City of Greenville, Pitt County Schools, the Salvation Army, Greenville Utilities Commission and Inner Banks Media for the event. The toys received during the drive go specifically to Pitt County families.

“For Pitt County, and I think that’s the focus of this, you know? There’s lots of great organizations and lots of things going on for the holiday season, but this is very specific to families in Pitt County and the City of Greenville,” said Sanders.

Those with Pitt County Schools said the event served around 200 students in the area.

“People are having a really hard time right now, life is hard and so events like this just remind us of the humanity in the community,” said Pitt County Schools Lead School Social Worker Kim Anderson.

According to Greenville Fire/Rescue, they collected thousands of toys and more than $50,000 dollars and look forward to continuing to support the community.

“We not only want to show that as people, but also as a fire service and as a fire department. You know, we’re there for you in all times and so anything we can do to assist the community, that’s where you’re going to find us,” Sanders said.