JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Good Friday and churches across Eastern North Carolina are coming together for services.

Jason Dart is the Pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. He said they’re planning to have anywhere between 80 and 100 people for all their Easter services.

Dart adds that it’s great to be back after the pandemic and their attendance numbers have been better than ever.

“We’re pretty heartened by the folks that have shown up. We’ve seen some people that have found us for the first time during the season, so that’s always a real blessing,” said Dart.

Dart wants to remind the community that everyone can attend their services, and tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., everyone is invited to join in on their Easter egg hunt. He also said masks are optional but not a requirement.