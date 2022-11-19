PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday morning, one Pink Hill seventh-grader showed the community it just takes one person to make a difference.

Joshua Stroud held his third Thanksgiving food drive, passing out meals to people who might otherwise go without. He began these drives in 2020 after being inspired by a piece on “CBS Sunday Morning.” This year, he passed out around 75 meal boxes. He said he enjoyed giving back to his community.

“Just because it’s fun, and if you’re like me, you just like seeing, to like, give back to people, and just like bringing smiles on people’s faces and knowing that people have a good supper, or a good lunch, or breakfast,” Stroud said.

Stroud said he was excited to hold a food drive next year and hopes to reach even more people. Stroud also said he would like to thank his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, sponsors and Pink Hill Ruritans for all their help.