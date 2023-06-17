GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People of Pitt County gathered at Thomas Foreman Park in Greenville on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth.

The federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

“We were enslaved African Americans living in America, and in 1865, we got the word that we were freed, and so after that, we became free and began to be able to live quote some normalcy, but we had no resources as freed slaves to a lot of people had to help us to get to that point,” said Mildred Atkinson Council, the founder of the Pitt County 4-H All-Stars.

Members of the club said they held this event to celebrate their culture.

“I have to give back because so much was given to me as a little black girl living in rural Eastern North Carolina back up in the woods by the way! Today, thinking about America, some Americans want to take us back to that day, but we are not going back,” said Council.

Members of the club said Saturday was about acknowledging black excellence.

“Being black and powerful means taking a stand,, taking up space in every room you walk into and using your voice to continue to educate others on these issues, you know the fight is never over,” said club president Loreal Thomas.

“It means to take opportunity wherever you see it, if you see an opportunity that can help your community or build you up, you should take that opportunity,” said club treasurer Tony Leary.

Juneteenth is on Monday but event organizers said they celebrate their freedom every day.