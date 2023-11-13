GREENVILLE, N.C. – Sheriff Paula Dance and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with The Rickhouse restaurant, located at 710 Red Banks Road, Greenville, to provide Thanksgiving meals to 50 Pitt County families.

Sheriff Dance then worked with the Department of Social Services to ensure that the community’s families could be served in the most efficient ways possible.

“I am deeply grateful when businesses in the community choose to partner with my office with their generous donations for those who are most in need. Acts of kindness and compassion such as this will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many. We are truly thankful for their support this Thanksgiving. Together, we are spreading warmth, love, and hope during this special season of giving,” said Dance.

The Rickhouse will provide meals to feed 50 families of 4-6 people identified by the Agency’s In-Home program in collaboration with the Sheriff’s Office.

“In the spirit of the season, The Rickhouse, PCSO and the Pitt County Department of Social Services are making a difference in the lives of Pitt County families by providing them with a Thanksgiving dinner,” says Sharon Rochelle, Director, Department of Social Services.

DSS In-Home Program’s role is to provide support to families to safely maintain children in their home. This is achieved by engaging the family, providing support and referrals to other service providers.

The donated reheat-and-serve meals of turkey/ham, stuffing, corn, green beans, potato salad, mac and cheese, and rolls will be delivered by DSS staff during the week of Thanksgiving following National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week (November 13-21, 2023).

For more information, contact Sgt. Lee Darnell at (252) 902-2724 or lee.darnell@pittcountync.gov.

