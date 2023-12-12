WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Pocosin Mini Christmas Wonderland is inviting Christmas light fans to drive through their display for no charge.

David White, the owner of the display, said that he just likes to decorate and put everything together because he enjoys it.

“I’m a decorating person,” said White. “I hope people love to see the joy and light shining through the kids’ eyes. Even pets come through here all the time looking at the lights and stuff, too.”

Visitors can drop money in the donation box while driving through to help the display grow in the future. Lights will be on from 5-9:30 p.m. each Monday through Thursday through Jan. 5. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays the lights come on at 5 p.m. and turn off at 10 p.m.