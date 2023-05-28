WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT’s meteorologists have been predicting this Memorial Day weekend to be a washout. So far, it’s looking that way.

“It’s unfortunate to think about Memorial Day weekend as the beginning of summer, certainly doesn’t look much like summer now,” said Washington Waterfront Dock Attendant, John Rodman. “Now, we do expect maybe a couple of feet of sea rise or water rise, which really would cause any localized flooding here now, if the wind picks up some more, we may experience a little more flooding.”

Rodman warned people to be aware of possible flooding in the area.

“No matter whenever you’re around the water and have some water rise, just always be careful, you know especially in some of the driving areas if you’re not sure they always say if you’re not just turn around, so always be mindful of water rise,” Rodman said.

He also noted that it’s a lonely weekend on the waterfront with many choosing to stay home instead of braving the elements.

Rodman also mentioned staying indoors this weekend if you can, to help protect yourself and your family.