RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The organizers behind the Raleigh Christmas Parade announced the event will take place this year after all.

The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association has been the long-time organizer for the event. Jennifer Martin, the executive director of the group, told CBS 17 the 2023 Christmas Parade will continue as planned on Nov. 18.

She said the event will feature marching bands, performers, costume characters, horses, dog rescues, giant balloons, musical acts and more. However, it will not include motorized vehicles or floats.

Earlier in the day, the City of Raleigh was proposing to make this year’s Christmas Parade a non-motorized event, according to Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

This comes one day after the city initially announced it had denied a special event permit application for the 2023 Christmas Parade.

Mayor Baldwin said they reached out to Greater Raleigh Merchants Association Executive Director Jennifer Martin and her board chair on Friday. She said we’re hoping to come to a compromise so “we can continue this tradition and honor the memory of Hailey Brooks in the safest way possible.”

In 2022, Brooks was dancing alongside her dance team from CC & Co. Dance Complex when a pickup truck hit and killed her.

The mayor said the non-motorized parade would still allow for marching bands, dancers and organizations to be involved.