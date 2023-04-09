GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Churchgoers packed the pews of Koinonia Christian Center Church on Easter Sunday.

The Center is located on Greenville Boulevard and was founded by Bishop Rosie O’neal in 1989. O’neal said while this is definitely not her first Easter service at the church, the message has remained the same on the religious holiday.

“So what we celebrate is, that Jesus took the penalty and then rose from the dead,” O’neal said. “It proves that God is accepted that and God is not mad at us, he accepted us, so it’s an expression of love.”

“[The crowd] was a little bigger than usual, and that’s what we expect for Easter Sunday, we’ve seen some people we haven’t seen in a long time, and we had a lot of first-time guests,” said Pastor Trev Evans.

Ariel Dorcent, video ministry volunteer, said she enjoyed the influx of guests.

“Just to see the pews filled, and not only that but the altar, it’s just such an amazing feeling,” Dorcent said.

The local congregation had three opportunities to worship Sunday, a 7:30 a.m. service, 9 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

“Starting with that 7:30 service, you’re thinking in your mind, ‘If somebody is here at 7:30, they really want what God is going to pour out,’ so we felt that enthusiasm to start the day and it carried over to all three services,” said church volunteers William and Shannon Knight.

O’neal shared that Sunday and every day is a time to feel grateful.

“I’m glad for another opportunity to live another day, with Resurrection Sunday, it is also spring, and it speaks of new beginnings,” O’neal said.