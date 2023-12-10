GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Riley’s Army held its annual 5K at the Town Common in Greenville on Saturday to not only spread Christmas cheer but to help families in need around the holiday season.

Riley’s Army is a non-profit that aims to support children with cancer around North Carolina. It has been supporting the city of Greenville for 15 years and has helped over 440 families. It all started when Riley Philpot was diagnosed with Wilm’s Tumor.

After the community helped her and her family, she felt it was time to reciprocate. Toys were donated from members around the community and families that were a part of Riley’s Army were able to choose whichever toys they wanted for their child. An effort like this is what the organization’s founder, Riley Philpot, always wanted by giving back to the community.

Riley’s mom, Kelly, remembers fondly how generous Riley’s spirit was and how much of an impact she made and continues to make even though she’s no longer with us.

“One day she asked me, she said ‘Can we give Riley’s Army to everybody else?’” Kelly Philpot said. “And so that is that wish or desire that spurred us to share Riley’s Army with the community that supported us and our family. To share that with other pediatric families in the area.”

Along with the 5K, N.C. Offroad helped sponsor the event and brought Jeeps decked out with Christmas lights and even had Santa and the Grinch around to take pictures. The children at the event were full of smiles, a big reason why the organization is so special, said Executive Director Lynn Pishke.

“The love for these kids with cancer and their families is pretty huge,” she said. “We’re about 15 years old and we’ve helped just over 440 families. So childhood cancer is not as rare as we would like it to be, but this event allows Christmas for our families without having to hurt them at all financially.”

