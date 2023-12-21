GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina is inviting the community to Light a Luminary to support Ronald McDonald House families.

The campaign supports those who won’t be able to see their own lights at home around the holidays. A luminary kit consists of 10 white bags, 10 candles and enough sand to fill each bag. The luminaries symbolize not only how much the Ronald McDonald House cares about their families but how much the community does as well.

“Doing things like this allows us to spread awareness for families that are having to be here at the hospital instead of their home with their families during the holidays,” said Caleb Turik, marketing and community engagement manager. “And it further highlights that Ronald McDonald House is open 24/7/365. We never close and even throughout the holidays we’re providing these services for families.”

The Ronald McDonald House asks that if you purchase a luminary and plan to light it at your own home to please light it the night of Christmas Eve.