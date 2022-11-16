GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Angel Trees are a yearly tradition with the Salvation Army. Members of the community can provide for the wants and needs of children who may not get gifts otherwise.

In Greenville, there are nearly 1,000 children on Angel Trees, and the Salvation Army is expanding the ways that people can give in Pitt County. For the first time, people will be able to “Adopt an Angel” online.

“Yea, so this year, we’re excited to offer an online Angel Tree adoption process,” said Capt. Lea Brooks, corps officer with the Greenville Salvation Army. “This is a new system for us and for the community to where you can go online to our website and you can adopt an angel.”

Brooks said the Angel Trees help parents so they don’t have to choose between paying rent and providing Christmas gifts. The deadline for dropping off gifts at the Salvation Army is Dec. 14.