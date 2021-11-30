Some charities in the east in need of extra help during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the season of giving, and many organizations are offering opportunities to donate. Many are in some extra need of help.

Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of America for the Coastal Plains, Kirk Dominick, said the pandemic has increased the need of many families and therefore increased the need for donations.

Don Herring is the chairman of Onslow Community Outreach. He said the pandemic has put pressure on people to provide for their own families, which made it more difficult to find time and resources to give back to the community.

“That challenge is still there, people, donations and charities this year are not at the top of people’s list, as in previous years, because of the concerns I’ve entered into their lives and, and then to make those a priority,” said Herring.

He said the needs this year have doubled compared to 2019.

“All of our resources and reserves were expended from Florence, and then the first wave of COVID. And now as we are getting and growing ourselves, again, our reserves are spent, and so we’re depending on the generosity of this community, to reconnect and re sustain the level of giving we’ve done in the past,” he said.

Major Ryan Dawson with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has been running the charity Blue Elf, which provides Christmas gifts for children. He said they have been doing well, but this is their first year, so it’s difficult to tell if the pandemic has had an effect.

“I think one thing that we’ve kind of seen, of course, is where we chose to do our public events. We’re at a location where people can walk up and say, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ We tell them, they walk right inside that store, buy something and give it to us,” said Dawson.

Herring also added that he doesn’t want to be discouraged as so many opportunities to donate are just opening up.

“So while we’re down right now, I’m not I’m not worried about that. I just want people to feel welcome when they come on-site. And to know that their donations are going into this community, for kids to wake up Christmas day and to have a better Christmas,” Herring said.

Herring said he is grateful for all the help from the community and he encourages anyone who wants to give back to donate or volunteer at a charity near them.