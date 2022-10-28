Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the East, learning about the history and the spirits that linger there.

“There are always some weird things, you could always feel things, hear things,” says Megan Boggs, USO Coastal Area Center Manager.

The Jacksonville USO building originally opened in 1942 to provide entertainment, and meals and support our troops.

“It stayed open to serve our service members in our local community through various campaigns and wars and trying times,” says Boggs.

“The legend has it through the years that there was a sergeant major who would PT (physical training) around downtown, and then he would take a shower in the male head. And one day, unfortunately, he passed away from a heart attack in the male head,” she said.

Employees of the USO have felt the spirits of former service members within its walls.

“There was only one female working in the facility, and the male shower would randomly be on and we have to go and turn it off. And we would jokingly say knock it off Sergeant Major,” Boggs said.

Or they have seen something with their own eyes.

“There was a ghost chair down in the basement that we jokingly would be like, ‘Don’t ever touch that chair,’ and we have actual photos of an orb.”

They felt protected by the presence like they were joining in on the fun.

“There was a mess night which is full on Marine Corps tradition, loss of camaraderie. It’s a fantastic thing to be a part of. They cheer to the Marines of the wars, and every cheer that they did to the past Marines. Something started banging in the kitchen,” said Boggs.

That was one of the last events they had in the facility before it was officially condemned.

“I do feel like they were looking out for us, I do feel that some of them came with us. As we’re setting up our new location on campus, June randomly, we hear booths walking in the hallways,” Boggs said.