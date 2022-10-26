GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s an event that will let you and your family get scared together.

On Sunday, the Greenville Museum of Art will be hosting a Halloween event that’s for the whole family.

The event is called Halloweeni Jamboreeni and will be family-friendly and carnival-themed. It will have games, contests, prizes, a Trunk-or-Treat, dance performances and much more. Guests are encouraged to dress up in costumes.

To buy tickets to the event, click here. It runs from 1-4 p.m.

For more information, click here.