GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Holistic Co. is offering chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day, with a twist.

The chocolate is infused with CBD.

The business is accepting orders online and in-store until Feb. 6 for strawberries and other CBD-infused sweets.

“It’s just something a little different. You can get the benefits of the CBD or the Delta 8 for you or for your special person,” said Randy Townsend, executive director of The Holistic Co. in Greenville. “Everybody’s had a good time with it throughout the years and we have a good time doing it.”

The Holistic Co. in Uptown Greenville opened in Nov. 2022 and offers a variety of CBD-infused products.