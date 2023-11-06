GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

As Thanksgiving and Christmas are approaching, so are the holiday festivals and parades. To get people into the holiday spirit, many areas of Eastern North Carolina will be holding their holiday parades.

In fact, there are at least two happening this Saturday. These will include floats, local personalities, musical performances and even Santa.

WNCT has put together the most comprehensive list of holiday parades in Eastern North Carolina. If we’ve missed one, just shoot an email to our newsroom at newsdesk@wnct.com and we’ll be glad to add it to the more than 50 parades featured below.

Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.

November 18

November 24

November 25

November 26

November 27

November 30

December 1

December 2

December 3

December 7

December 8

December 9

December 10

December 16