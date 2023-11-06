GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
As Thanksgiving and Christmas are approaching, so are the holiday festivals and parades. To get people into the holiday spirit, many areas of Eastern North Carolina will be holding their holiday parades.
In fact, there are at least two happening this Saturday. These will include floats, local personalities, musical performances and even Santa.
WNCT has put together the most comprehensive list of holiday parades in Eastern North Carolina. If we’ve missed one, just shoot an email to our newsroom at newsdesk@wnct.com and we’ll be glad to add it to the more than 50 parades featured below.
Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas.
November 18
November 24
November 25
November 26
November 27
November 30
December 1
December 2
- Maysville Christmas Parade
- Bailey Christmas Parade
- Pinetops Christmas Parade
- Mount Olive Christmas Parade
- Manteo Christmas Parade
- Wilson Christmas Parade
- Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla
- Princeton Christmas Parade
- New Bern Christmas Parade & Flotilla
- Kinston Christmas Parade
- Goldsboro Christmas Parade
- Greenville Jaycees’ Christmas Parade
- Rocky Mount Christmas Parade
- Belhaven Christmas Parade
December 3
December 7
December 8
December 9
- Burgaw Christmas Parade
- Nashville’s Hometown Christmas Holiday Parade
- Edenton-Chowan Christmas Parade
- Morehead City Christmas Parade
- Havelock’s ‘All American Christmas’ Parade
- Farmville Christmas Parade
- Beulaville Christmas Parade
- Winterville Christmas Parade
- Hatteras Village Christmas Parade
- Richlands Christmas Parade
- Engelhard Christmas Parade