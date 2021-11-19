Tis the season: Fresh Christmas trees have returned to the area

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – It’s that time of year when people consider getting a live Christmas tree.

Mountain Boy Trees have returned to sell Christmas trees in the Greenville area, setting up shop on Firetower Road. When searching for that perfect Christmas tree, they have a lot to choose from and have plenty of experience as they have been doing this for 47 years.

But the look of the trees isn’t the only thing that customers come for as the smell of fresh Fraser firs is like no other.

White House Christmas tree chosen from Ashe County family farm, on its way to Washington, D.C.

Larry Cuthbertson, owner of Mountain Boy Trees, said they sold out of trees last year by Dec. 7. With an anticipated Christmas tree shortage this year, it’s better to buy your tree as soon as you can instead of waiting.

Your Christmas tree may cost more green this year, and pickings may be slim

The Christmas tree shortage is due to the recession in 2008. Cuthbertson said it takes around 15 years to grow Christmas trees the right size and during that time, no trees were planted.

Oh, Christmas tree? Shortages expected nationwide due to droughts

Now is the perfect time to go out and find your tree before they sell out.

“We take care of our customers. We put stands on and tie it on your car and take care of everything,” said Cuthbertson. “But the biggest thing is you know, come out and get a real tree. Come out here and enjoy it and enjoy getting the trees.”

No matter what type of tree you prefer, taking a fresh Christmas tree home is sure to fill your home with holiday cheer.

“There’s nothing like walking through that wreath room and smelling all that fresh-cut pine,” said customer Lynn Erickson. “It’s important. Community-wise, family-wise, it’s important to get out and celebrate the meaning of the season and decorate like crazy.”