MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — MCKRE Gives (the philanthropic arm of local real estate company Mary Cheatham King Real Estate affiliated with Keller Williams Crystal Coast) and The Friendly Market are joining efforts once again to raise funds and gather toys for local families at the 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive on Friday.

Community members are invited to drop off their new, unwrapped toy(s) between 4-6 pm on the front porch of The Friendly Market and partake in the holiday festivities. A donation serves as a ticket for entry into the event, which will feature live music, giveaways, Friendly Market snacks, wine tasting and a seasonal celebration.

All toy and monetary donations will be given to Toys for Tots of Eastern North Carolina to support families in our area who want to make sure their kids have a gift to open on Christmas morning. Since 2017, the MCKRE and Friendly Market joint Toys for Tots Holiday Toy Drive & Celebration has raised thousands of toys for local children in need.

“The goal of spreading love and holiday cheer remains the same year after year,” said Mary Cheatham King, owner of Mary Cheatham King Real Estate. “Our community always answers the call to help others. Through MCKRE Gives and the generosity of the Fitzpatrick Family and team at The Friendly Market, it’s heartwarming to see folks bring the joy of Christmas to local families who need it most. ”

Can’t make it to the event on Friday? The team at MCKRE will do your shopping for you! Visit https://gofund.me/8cdc7c8a and your donation will be used to locally source toys for Toys for Tots.