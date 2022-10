GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!”

The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up.

It will be from 5 – 8 pm and will be held at the Pitt County Ag Center, located at 403 Government Circle in Greenville.

