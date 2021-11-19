Trying to stay healthy this Thanksgiving? Check out these tips doctors are saying will help

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This Thanksgiving, doctors are warning against some unhealthy habits that we may not think about.

When it comes to decades-old recipes, it can be a touchy subject when someone is telling you to change habits. However, small changes can be made to make for a guilt-free holiday meal.

“Planning ahead I think sometimes will help us with that,” said Dr. Lucinda DeMarco the Chief Medical Officer for United HealthCare of the Carolinas.

It’s all about filling that plate up but while also staying mindful. With Thanksgiving around the corner, some medical professionals are offering tips on how to make smart choices this season.

“A hunk of turkey and gravy and stuffing and mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes and green bean casserole, I mean you can consume like 3,000 calories a day,” said Dr. DeMarco.

Dr. Lucinda DeMarco is the Chief Medical Officer for United HealthCare of the Carolinas. So, what about the classic turkey, potatoes and other staples? Well, she says, you can still enjoy them, just think smart.

“Poultry in general is a good option. Turkey, chicken, much better options then like goose or some of the fattier fowl,” said DeMarco.

Another tip is to not go hungry waiting on that holiday meal all day.

“Don’t go hungry. If dinner isn’t until the last meal of the day in the evening, eat your breakfast and your lunch because if you don’t you tend to want to pig out at dinner because you’re starving,” said DeMarco.

But what is one of the main things doctors are recommending? DeMarco says making some slight changes to those classic recipes, can make a big difference.

“Look at your recipes and see where you can substitute or change,” said DeMarco. “Just as we do hopefully every day, we make good choices around what we eat. Your fruits and your veggies are key.”

She says it’s all minimal changes really that can make the difference. Suggesting even a walk around the neighborhood before a meal can help.