NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Tryon Palace has big plans for its annual Fourth of July celebration.

Glorious Fourth will be celebrated at Tryon Palace on July 4th, in honor of Independence Day. The celebraton begins at 9 a.m. on the Tryon Palace grounds.

The event offers an opportunity to experience a live reading of the Declaration of Independence signed by our forefathers in 1776 to unify the 13 colonies and sever political ties to England. The event is free to the public and is sponsored by First Citizens Bank.

The following is a schedule of the commemorative festivities:

9 a.m. – Palace gates open to the public. Admittance to the gardens is FREE all day.

10 a.m. – Parade of Fife and Drum Corps and 1st NC Regiment of the Continental Line will march to the Palace’s South Lawn. Following the parade, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Palace’s south steps

10:30 a.m. – The Fife and Drum Corps will perform, and the 1st NC Regiment will fire their muskets.

11:30 a.m. – The 1st NC Regiment will again parade to South Lawn followed by a firing of their muskets.

All Day – Representatives from the 1st NC Regiment will be demonstrating at the military encampment on the Palace grounds.

Additionally, from 9 a.m. to noon, there will be free water and Pepsi products available for all attendees at the Pepsi Beverage Can, courtesy of Minges Bottling Group.

Tryon Palace’s gardens will also be open and free to the public all day. For a Palace Tour or admittance to all exhibits at the North Carolina History Center, one-day passes (including Palace tour) and galleries and Gardens Passes are available. Book online at www.tryonpalace.org, stop by the ticket desk or call (252) 639-3500.