RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every year, a different National Forest provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season.

On Tuesday, the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was cut from the Pisgah National Forest. The 78-foot red spruce was given the name Ruby.

This is the third time the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree has been harvested from National Forests in North Carolina. NC fraser firs were used in 1998 and 1974.

Ruby will soon start on a 14-day journey from the forest to Washington, D.C. Eighteen stops are planned along the way in North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland. The tree is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18. To view the scheduled stops, click here.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree program says “the U.S. Forest Service is partnering with the National Forest Foundation to raise funds for a new state-of-the-art nursery that will grow red spruce seedlings for reforestation efforts.”

The program says the Ruby’s seedlings will one day be planted in greenhouses to contribute to the next generation of red spruce trees growing in the southern Appalachian region.