USO holding a holiday food drive for families in need

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United Service Organizations, Inc., will be collecting food items for families in need for the holiday season. Bags of food will be going to active duty E-4 families so they can still enjoy the comfort of the holidays, without breaking their budgets.

USO is collecting instant mashed potatoes, instant stuffing, gravy, rolls, canned items such as corn, cranberry sauce and green beans, as well as turkeys. Last year they were able to give out around 300 turkeys and bags and were able to feed around 2,300 people.

“We want to make sure that we are there for our service members, in their times of need. That we can really be there during the holiday season, give them the comfort of home, and make sure that everyone is taken care of and no one has to worry about food deficits for their holiday meals,” said Megan Boggs, center operations supervisor for USO NC Jacksonville.

Boggs says they have a long waitlist of people requesting Thanksgiving foods so they hope to fulfill their needs and maybe even more with the help of the community. She adds that peo[ple can also donate cookies that will be given to service members going through training on Thanksgiving who won’t be able to celebrate the holiday with their families.

People can donate items at the Jacksonville Public Safety Building from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday up until Nov. 19.