MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are many traditions in Eastern North Carolina that ring in the new year. One of them is the annual New Year’s Eve Pickle Drop.

The Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc. rang in 2024 with its 23rd annual pickle drop on Sunday. The concept is simple: the Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department’s Tower 23 ladder truck lowers a big pickle as the countdown rings in the new year. The only twist is it’s held at 7 p.m.

The event this year was held with music, food and fun in front of the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena.

“We are so grateful to both the University and to the fire department for their willingness to partner with us on the pickle drop,” said Lynn Williams, company spokesperson,before Sunday’s event. “Their help has allowed the event to grow and change.”