GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — New information from Candy Store shows that North Carolina’s top favorite Valentine’s candy is also a favorite of other states.

The favorite candy listed in the report is conversation hearts. Production of the heart-shaped sweets starts 11 months in advance to supply the 6-week peak of sales, during which the majority of the candies are bought across the country.

Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates are the state’s second favorite candy of North Carolinians with the third favorite being Cupid Corn, Valentine’s version of Halloween Candy Corn.

Candy Store also broke down all of the Valentine’s Day candy statistics, collected over 15 years of business, through an interactive map of the United States.