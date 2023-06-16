GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After Joe Biden signed Juneteenth as a nationally recognized holiday, many celebrations have started on a city-wide basis. Here’s the closest celebration to you.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The original date of the emancipation was June 19, 1865.

Greenville Grooves will bring fun to the holiday while also African-American Music Appreciation Month on Friday. The celebration will start at 6 pm. Greenville will also honor the day on Sunday, with a service at the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza at 6:30 am.

New Bern will have a parade with its celebration on Saturday. The parade starts at 11 am at Henderson Park and will continue to Craven Terrace. The fun will continue with fireworks shows, vendors, and giveaways.

Jacksonville is hosting its Heritage Festival on June 24, at the Onslow Pines Park. Starting at 1 pm there will be food trucks, live music, vendors and more.

Washington will have a two-day event in celebration at Beebe and P.S. Jones Memorial Parks. Starting on Saturday, the band Ruffin Keyes and Trainwreck will play at 4 pm. The Monterio Experience will hit the stage at 4 pm on Sunday. A parade, vendors and games will also be going on.

Snow Hill is celebrating at the RosenWald Center through Sunday. Face painting, fashion shows, food trucks, and more will be present at the event. The fun starts at 3 pm.

Kinston will be hosting a gospel singer, storyteller, and jazz pianist at its celebration on Saturday,. Starting at 4 pm and ending at 7 pm, the celebration will take place at African American Music Trail Park.