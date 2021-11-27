‘Winter Wonderland at the Beach’ officially opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting in Myrtle Beach.

Mayor Brenda Bethune was joined by the Chamber of Commerce and city officials to open the newest winter experience in Myrtle Beach.

“‘Winter Wonderland at the Beach’ is the premiere, the most festive, the most magical oceanfront, ice skating rink and holiday light show in the world,” Bethune said. “We’re going to claim that right here in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.”

There’s a walkthrough light show, and even with the beach just feet away, there’s an ice skating rink.

“Just to see this and be out there on the ice and be able to see the beach is an amazing thing,” said Chris Mowder, who is a resident in the Myrtle Beach area. “To see ice in this town is amazing.”

It’s $20 to ice skate with skate rentals. It’s $15 for those who already have skates.

“I’m having so much fun here,” 9-year-old Carolina Grimes said. “I really like to ice skate. It makes me feel really happy and I just really like it.”

Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan said “Winter Wonderland at the Beach” has been in the works for years but had to be put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A working group started meeting in January of this year, brainstorming and thinking about what could we do to activate this beautiful sight right across the street from the ocean and do something really wonderful for our community,” Riordan said.

Mowder said he’s happy to be a part of it.

“The lights are amazing too,” he said. “Everything involved with winter wonderland has been so cool, so just excited to be here.”

The light display will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends. Tickets, which can only be bought at the event, will be $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger.

The festival will also feature a covered, outdoor ice rink that will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekends. Skate rentals will be available, or visitors can bring their own.

There is also a combo fee, which is $25 for adults and $23 for youth with skate rental or $20 for adults and $18 for youth without skate rental. Wristbands will be provided to allow for daily reentry.

“Winter Wonderland at The Beach” continues through Jan. 2 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, located at 812 North Ocean Blvd.