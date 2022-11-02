WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re lucky enough to win the lottery, you might have a long Christmas list.

And Santa is looking for those lists in the town of Winterville. He placed a special mailbox in Winterville’s town hall. You can drop your letter to Santa in this box and it’ll get sent directly to the big man at the North Pole.

“To have an opportunity to write to Santa and get a response back from Santa, about whatever that may be, I think there’s something special and magical about that for Christmas,” said Evan Johnson, Winterville Parks and Recreation director.

To get your letter from Santa, all you have to do is make sure your name and address is on the envelope and drop it in the box by November 28th to make sure the jolly man has enough time to answer you before Christmas.